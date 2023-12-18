Pacific Partnership 24-1: Band performs during radio show in Palau

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Royal Australian Navy Able Seaman (Musician) Maggie James and Musician 2nd Class Brent Mitchell, perform the Fleetwood Mac song "Dreams" with the Pacific Partnership Band on a live radio broadcast at 87.9 Eco Paradise's studio in Koror, Republic of Palau, as part of Pacific Partnership 24-1, Dec. 27, 2023. The Pacific Partnership Band is comprised of musicians from the U.S. Pacific Fleet Band and the Royal Australian Navy Band. Pacific Partnership, now in its 19th iteration, is the largest multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific and works to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships. (U.S. Navy video by LCDR Cheryl Collins)