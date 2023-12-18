Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Partnership 24-1: Band performs during radio show in Palau

    PALAU

    12.27.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    Royal Australian Navy Able Seaman (Musician) Maggie James and Musician 2nd Class Brent Mitchell, perform the Fleetwood Mac song "Dreams" with the Pacific Partnership Band on a live radio broadcast at 87.9 Eco Paradise's studio in Koror, Republic of Palau, as part of Pacific Partnership 24-1, Dec. 27, 2023. The Pacific Partnership Band is comprised of musicians from the U.S. Pacific Fleet Band and the Royal Australian Navy Band. Pacific Partnership, now in its 19th iteration, is the largest multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific and works to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships. (U.S. Navy video by LCDR Cheryl Collins)

    Date Taken: 12.27.2023
    Date Posted: 12.27.2023 02:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 909222
    VIRIN: 231227-N-FB085-1001
    Filename: DOD_110061948
    Length: 00:04:14
    Location: PW

    Pacific Partnership
    Palau
    Pacific Fleet band
    Pacific Partnership 24-1
    Pacific Partnership 2024

