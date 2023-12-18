Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAY and City of Yokosuka Joint Disaster Response Drill

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    12.15.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sean Lynch 

    AFN Yokosuka

    231227-N-CU072-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (December 27, 2023) - Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, the city of Yokosuka, and the Government of Japan conducted a joint disaster response drill on base. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean Lynch)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.15.2023
    Date Posted: 12.26.2023 21:23
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 909219
    VIRIN: 231227-N-CU072-1001
    Filename: DOD_110061877
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAY and City of Yokosuka Joint Disaster Response Drill, by PO2 Sean Lynch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    Japan
    CFAY
    YOKOSUKA
    Joint drill

