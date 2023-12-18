CFAY and City of Yokosuka Joint Disaster Response Drill

231227-N-CU072-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (December 27, 2023) - Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, the city of Yokosuka, and the Government of Japan conducted a joint disaster response drill on base. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean Lynch)
|12.15.2023
|12.26.2023 21:23
|Series
|909219
|231227-N-CU072-1001
|DOD_110061877
|00:01:00
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|1
|1
