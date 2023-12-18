Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Navy and JMSDF collaborate for medical readiness

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    12.15.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Robert Stamer 

    AFN Yokosuka

    231217-N-CM740-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Dec. 27, 2023) - Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command, Yokosuka conducted a joint-service mass casualty drill at Naval Hospital Yokosuka with U.S. Navy and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force personnel. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Robert Stamer)

    Date Taken: 12.15.2023
    Date Posted: 12.26.2023 21:23
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 909218
    VIRIN: 231217-N-CM740-1001
    Filename: DOD_110061876
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP

    This work, US Navy and JMSDF collaborate for medical readiness, by PO2 Robert Stamer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    JMSDF
    Surgery
    U.S. Navy
    Medical Readiness

