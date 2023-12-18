231217-N-CM740-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Dec. 27, 2023) - Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command, Yokosuka conducted a joint-service mass casualty drill at Naval Hospital Yokosuka with U.S. Navy and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force personnel. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Robert Stamer)
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.26.2023 21:23
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|909218
|VIRIN:
|231217-N-CM740-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110061876
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, US Navy and JMSDF collaborate for medical readiness, by PO2 Robert Stamer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
