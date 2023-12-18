Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    7th Fleet Holiday Message 2023

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    12.15.2023

    Courtesy Video

    AFN Yokosuka

    231227-N-UX013-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (December 27, 2023) A 7th Fleet holiday message featuring Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet Vice Adm. Karl Thomas, Ombudsman-at-large Junifer Thomas, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Commander in Chief, Self Defense Fleet Vice Adm. Akira Saito and Spouse Mayumi Saito. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Johnathan Clay)

    Date Taken: 12.15.2023
    Date Posted: 12.26.2023 21:23
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP

    JMSDF
    Holiday Season
    Vice Admiral
    CFAY

