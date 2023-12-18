231227-N-UX013-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (December 27, 2023) A 7th Fleet holiday message featuring Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet Vice Adm. Karl Thomas, Ombudsman-at-large Junifer Thomas, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Commander in Chief, Self Defense Fleet Vice Adm. Akira Saito and Spouse Mayumi Saito. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Johnathan Clay)
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.26.2023 21:23
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|909217
|VIRIN:
|231227-N-UX013-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110061875
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 7th Fleet Holiday Message 2023, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT