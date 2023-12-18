Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sonar aero trading card

    MD, UNITED STATES

    12.26.2023

    Video by Aaron Thomas 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center Carderock Division

    This video, created with Adobe Aero, demonstrates the Augmented Reality capabilities of the (Sonar) Naval STEM Patent trading card. Filmed on Dec. 26, 2023, in Maryland, USA. (Created by Aaron Thomas)

    Date Taken: 12.26.2023
    Date Posted: 12.27.2023 08:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 909213
    VIRIN: 231226-N-BY800-1001
    Filename: DOD_110061847
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: MD, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sonar aero trading card, by Aaron Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Carderock
    STEM

