Soldiers assigned to the 25th Infantry Division prepare to ship MH-60 medevac Blackhawks on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. The helicopters are participating in Cobra Gold 23, the largest theater security cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region and an integral part of the U.S. commitment to strengthen engagement in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Melvin J. Gonzalvo)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.26.2023 18:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|909210
|VIRIN:
|230111-N-KN989-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110061771
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 25th Infantry Brigade Prepares for Cobra Gold 23, by Melvin J Gonzalvo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
