    25th Infantry Brigade Prepares for Cobra Gold 23

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2023

    Video by Melvin J Gonzalvo 

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    Soldiers assigned to the 25th Infantry Division prepare to ship MH-60 medevac Blackhawks on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. The helicopters are participating in Cobra Gold 23, the largest theater security cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region and an integral part of the U.S. commitment to strengthen engagement in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Melvin J. Gonzalvo)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2023
    Date Posted: 12.26.2023 18:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 909210
    VIRIN: 230111-N-KN989-2001
    Filename: DOD_110061771
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    25th Infantry Division
    25th Combat Aviation Brigade
    Cobra Gold
    JBPHH
    USAG
    Melvin J. Gonzalvo

