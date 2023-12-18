25th Infantry Brigade Prepares for Cobra Gold 23

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers assigned to the 25th Infantry Division prepare to ship MH-60 medevac Blackhawks on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. The helicopters are participating in Cobra Gold 23, the largest theater security cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region and an integral part of the U.S. commitment to strengthen engagement in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Melvin J. Gonzalvo)