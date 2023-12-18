Baltimore District Hosts Senate Staff for Chesapeake Bay Projects Tour

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Baltimore District project teams and leadership hosted staff from the offices of United States Senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen for a briefing and aerial tour of Poplar Island and Mid-Chesapeake Bay Island ecosystem restoration projects, August 31, 2023. Poplar Island, once on the verge of disappearing, is now an international model for habitat restoration and the beneficial use of dredged material. Mid-Bay, located adjacent to James and Barren Islands off the coast of Dorchester County, follows in the footsteps of Poplar's success, eventually providing hundreds of acres of wetland and terrestrial habitat for fish, shellfish, reptiles, amphibians, birds, and mammals through the beneficial use of dredged material over the next several decades.