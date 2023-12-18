Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Baltimore District Hosts Senate Staff for Chesapeake Bay Projects Tour

    BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2023

    Video by Thomas Deaton 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District

    Baltimore District project teams and leadership hosted staff from the offices of United States Senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen for a briefing and aerial tour of Poplar Island and Mid-Chesapeake Bay Island ecosystem restoration projects, August 31, 2023. Poplar Island, once on the verge of disappearing, is now an international model for habitat restoration and the beneficial use of dredged material. Mid-Bay, located adjacent to James and Barren Islands off the coast of Dorchester County, follows in the footsteps of Poplar's success, eventually providing hundreds of acres of wetland and terrestrial habitat for fish, shellfish, reptiles, amphibians, birds, and mammals through the beneficial use of dredged material over the next several decades.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.31.2023
    Date Posted: 12.26.2023 15:50
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 909206
    VIRIN: 230831-A-WK509-1064
    Filename: DOD_110061725
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: BALTIMORE, MD, US

    TAGS

    USACE
    Beneficial Use
    Baltimore District
    Ecosystem Restoration
    Poplar Island
    Mid-Bay Island

