This video recaps our year, sharing quick highlights that demonstrate how we're executing along our four major areas of mission focus: increase lethality and readiness; strengthen Airmen, Guardians and families; pursue organizational excellence; and amplify war fighter culture. The list of stories and videos showcase a year’s worth of commitment and effort by our worldwide team of dedicated active duty members, civilians and contractors.
|Date Taken:
|12.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.26.2023 15:44
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|909205
|VIRIN:
|231226-F-HE309-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110061710
|Length:
|00:04:02
|Location:
|TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2023 AFIMSC Year In Review, by Luke Allen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
