    2023 AFIMSC Year In Review

    TX, UNITED STATES

    12.26.2023

    Video by Luke Allen 

    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center Public Affairs

    This video recaps our year, sharing quick highlights that demonstrate how we're executing along our four major areas of mission focus: increase lethality and readiness; strengthen Airmen, Guardians and families; pursue organizational excellence; and amplify war fighter culture. The list of stories and videos showcase a year’s worth of commitment and effort by our worldwide team of dedicated active duty members, civilians and contractors.

    Date Taken: 12.26.2023
    Date Posted: 12.26.2023 15:44
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 909205
    VIRIN: 231226-F-HE309-1001
    Filename: DOD_110061710
    Length: 00:04:02
    Location: TX, US

    TAGS

    Year In Review
    Air Force
    IMSC
    AFIMSC
    Space Force
    2023

