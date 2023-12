2023 AFIMSC Year In Review

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This video recaps our year, sharing quick highlights that demonstrate how we're executing along our four major areas of mission focus: increase lethality and readiness; strengthen Airmen, Guardians and families; pursue organizational excellence; and amplify war fighter culture. The list of stories and videos showcase a year’s worth of commitment and effort by our worldwide team of dedicated active duty members, civilians and contractors.