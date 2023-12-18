Coast Guard Cutter Hamilton aids sailing vessel crew off the Florida coast

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A U.S.-flagged sailing vessel in distress approximately 50 miles off the coast of Florida, Dec. 24, 2023. The crew of U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Hamilton (WMSL 753) aided in the recovery of the sailing vessel’s adrift dinghy, restored propulsion to an engine, assessed medical status, conducted post-search and rescue boarding, and escorted the vessel until relieved by a response boat crew from Coast Guard Station Fort Pierce. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Hamilton)