A summary of Hyman G. Rickover's accomplishments as a Sailor and his contributions to naval nuclear power and the submariner community, played on Naval Submarine Base New London in Groton, Connecticut on October 14, 2023 for the USS Hyman G. Rickover (SSN 795) commissioning ceremony.
|Date Taken:
|10.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.26.2023 12:40
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|909200
|VIRIN:
|231014-N-KO018-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110061561
|Length:
|00:06:20
|Location:
|GROTON, CT, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, USS Hyman G. Rickover (SSN 795) Commissioning Video, by PO2 Dakota David and PO2 Carson Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
