Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Hyman G. Rickover (SSN 795) Commissioning Video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GROTON, CT, UNITED STATES

    10.14.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Dakota David and Petty Officer 2nd Class Carson Davis

    All Hands Magazine

    A summary of Hyman G. Rickover's accomplishments as a Sailor and his contributions to naval nuclear power and the submariner community, played on Naval Submarine Base New London in Groton, Connecticut on October 14, 2023 for the USS Hyman G. Rickover (SSN 795) commissioning ceremony.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.14.2023
    Date Posted: 12.26.2023 12:40
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 909200
    VIRIN: 231014-N-KO018-1001
    Filename: DOD_110061561
    Length: 00:06:20
    Location: GROTON, CT, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Hyman G. Rickover (SSN 795) Commissioning Video, by PO2 Dakota David and PO2 Carson Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Submariner Nuclear Rickover Submarine Commission

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT