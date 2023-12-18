231010-N-HA192-1001
ARABIAN GULF (Oct. 10, 2023) Sailors assigned to Assault Craft Unit 2 explain their responsibilities on a landing craft utility Oct. 10, 2023. Components of the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable) are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matthew F. Brown)
|Date Taken:
|10.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2023 06:35
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|909196
|VIRIN:
|231010-N-HA192-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110061373
|Length:
|00:02:15
|Location:
|AT SEA
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, LANDING CRAFT UNIT SAILORS INTRODUCE LCU LIFE, by PO2 Matthew Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT