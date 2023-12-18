LANDING CRAFT UNIT SAILORS INTRODUCE LCU LIFE

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/909196" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

231010-N-HA192-1001

ARABIAN GULF (Oct. 10, 2023) Sailors assigned to Assault Craft Unit 2 explain their responsibilities on a landing craft utility Oct. 10, 2023. Components of the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable) are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matthew F. Brown)