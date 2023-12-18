Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Expert Soldier Badge: A Dogface Soldier's Journey

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    12.26.2023

    Video by Spc. Bernabe Lopez III 

    3rd Infantry Division

    Pfc. Cristian Marginean, a motor vehicle operator assigned to Alpha Company, 3rd Brigade Support Battalion, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, discusses and participates in the Expert Soldier Badge event where Soldiers test their skills during 1ABCT’s E3B qualifications to obtain the Expert Infantry Badge, Expert Soldier Badge or Expert Field Medical Badge on Fort Stewart, Georgia, Jan. 23-Feb. 3, 2023. The 3rd ID’s 1ABCT organized the E3B qualifications, which consisted of many lanes that tested Soldiers' expertise. U.S. Army expert skill badges recognize Soldiers who have proven by test that they meet or exceed the highest standards of knowledge and performance in targeted skills. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Bernabe Lopez III)

    TAGS

    3rd Infantry Division
    Expert Field Medical Badge
    Expert Infantry Badge
    1st Armored Brigade Combat Team
    Rock of the Marne
    Expert Soldier Badge

