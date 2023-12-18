Pfc. Cristian Marginean, a motor vehicle operator assigned to Alpha Company, 3rd Brigade Support Battalion, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, discusses and participates in the Expert Soldier Badge event where Soldiers test their skills during 1ABCT’s E3B qualifications to obtain the Expert Infantry Badge, Expert Soldier Badge or Expert Field Medical Badge on Fort Stewart, Georgia, Jan. 23-Feb. 3, 2023. The 3rd ID’s 1ABCT organized the E3B qualifications, which consisted of many lanes that tested Soldiers' expertise. U.S. Army expert skill badges recognize Soldiers who have proven by test that they meet or exceed the highest standards of knowledge and performance in targeted skills. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Bernabe Lopez III)
|Date Taken:
|12.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.26.2023 04:52
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|909194
|VIRIN:
|231226-A-XS985-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110061265
|Length:
|00:05:30
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Expert Soldier Badge: A Dogface Soldier's Journey, by SPC Bernabe Lopez III, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
