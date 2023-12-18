AB 201 honors GUNDAM 22 with memorial ruck

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Airmen and Soldiers from the 409th Air Expeditionary Group participate in an 8-mile memorial ruck for GUNDAM 22 at Air Base 201, Dec. 16, 2023. The 724th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron vehicle maintenance flight, who planned the event, chose to carry an eight-cylinder Humvee engine for the duration of the ruck to honor each member of the aircrew who were killed in a CV-22 Osprey mishap off the shore of Yakushima, Japan, in November. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Rose Gudex)