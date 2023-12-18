AB 201 honors GUNDAM 22 with memorial ruck

U.S. Airmen and Soldiers from the 409th Air Expeditionary Group participate in an 8-mile memorial ruck for GUNDAM 22 at Air Base 201, Dec. 16, 2023. The 724th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron vehicle maintenance flight, who planned the event, chose to carry an eight-cylinder Humvee engine for the duration of the ruck to honor each member of the aircrew who were killed in a CV-22 Osprey mishap off the shore of Yakushima, Japan, in November. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Rose Gudex)
