    AB 201 honors GUNDAM 22 with memorial ruck

    AIR BASE 201, NIGER

    12.16.2023

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Rose Gudex 

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Airmen and Soldiers from the 409th Air Expeditionary Group participate in an 8-mile memorial ruck for GUNDAM 22 at Air Base 201, Dec. 16, 2023. The 724th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron vehicle maintenance flight, who planned the event, chose to carry an eight-cylinder Humvee engine for the duration of the ruck to honor each member of the aircrew who were killed in a CV-22 Osprey mishap off the shore of Yakushima, Japan, in November. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Rose Gudex)

