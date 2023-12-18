3d Recon CATC Fuji ParaOps Day 1

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with 3d Reconnaissance Battalion descend after jumping from a U.S. Navy MH-60 Seahawk during Military Free Fall operations over Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, Japan, Dec 11, 2023. The training sustains operational readiness while ensuring Marines are prepared to rapidly insert into austere environments through multiple methods. The U.S. Navy MH-60 Seahawk is assigned to U.S. Army Aviation Battalion Japan. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Noah Masog)