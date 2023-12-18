3d Recon CATC Fuji ParaOps Day 3

U.S. Marines with 3d Reconnaissance Battalion descend after jumping from a U.S. Army UH-60 Blackhawk during Military Free Fall operations over Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, Japan, Dec 14, 2023. The training sustains operational readiness while ensuring Marines are prepared to rapidly insert into austere environments through multiple methods. The U.S. Army UH-60 Blackhawk is assigned to U.S. Army Aviation Battalion Japan. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Noah Masog)
|12.14.2023
|12.26.2023 03:50
|B-Roll
|909187
|231214-M-EE367-1001
|DOD_110061251
|00:06:19
|COMBINED ARMS TRAINING CENTER CAMP FUJI, SHIZUOKA, JP
|4
|4
