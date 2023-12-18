Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3d Recon CATC Fuji ParaOps Day 3

    COMBINED ARMS TRAINING CENTER CAMP FUJI, SHIZUOKA, JAPAN

    12.14.2023

    Video by Cpl. Noah Masog 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 3d Reconnaissance Battalion descend after jumping from a U.S. Army UH-60 Blackhawk during Military Free Fall operations over Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, Japan, Dec 14, 2023. The training sustains operational readiness while ensuring Marines are prepared to rapidly insert into austere environments through multiple methods. The U.S. Army UH-60 Blackhawk is assigned to U.S. Army Aviation Battalion Japan. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Noah Masog)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.14.2023
    Date Posted: 12.26.2023 03:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 909187
    VIRIN: 231214-M-EE367-1001
    Filename: DOD_110061251
    Length: 00:06:19
    Location: COMBINED ARMS TRAINING CENTER CAMP FUJI, SHIZUOKA, JP

    TAGS

    USMC
    Free and Open IndoPacific
    Ready to Fight Now
    Stand-in-Force
    SIFEX 24

