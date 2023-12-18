Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kirtland AFB Powerlifter

    KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Ruben Garibay 

    377th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    This video portrays Senior Airman Bianca Mendoza, 377th Security Forces Group defender, showcasing her powerlifting skills at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., Dec. 15, 2023. Mendoza holds the New Mexico state powerlifting record and is training to compete on a national level. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Ruben Garibay)

    Date Taken: 12.15.2023
    Date Posted: 12.25.2023 14:05
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 909180
    VIRIN: 231215-F-RQ117-1002
    Filename: DOD_110061106
    Length: 00:01:33
    Location: KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US

    AFGSC
    Self-Improvement
    Fit-to-Fight
    Powerlifter
    Team Kirtland

