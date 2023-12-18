Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Maj. Tina Strobl wishes happy holidays to friend and family back home

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MCGREGOR RANGE, NM, UNITED STATES

    12.24.2023

    Video by Sgt. Raquel Birk 

    5th Armored Brigade

    Meet Maj. Tina Strobl, Behavioral Health officer with 1st Battalion, 623rd Field Artillery Regiment, 138th Field Artillery Brigade, Kentucky National Guard as she wishes seasons greeting to friends and family back home at Louisville, Kentucky and Missouri during a culminating training exercise at McGregor Training Complex, New Mexico in preparation for deployment operations.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.24.2023
    Date Posted: 12.25.2023 14:03
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 909179
    VIRIN: 231224-A-PI656-8176
    Filename: DOD_110061105
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: MCGREGOR RANGE, NM, US
    Hometown: LOUISVILLE, KY, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maj. Tina Strobl wishes happy holidays to friend and family back home, by SGT Raquel Birk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Holiday Season

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT