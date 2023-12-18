Meet Maj. Tina Strobl, Behavioral Health officer with 1st Battalion, 623rd Field Artillery Regiment, 138th Field Artillery Brigade, Kentucky National Guard as she wishes seasons greeting to friends and family back home at Louisville, Kentucky and Missouri during a culminating training exercise at McGregor Training Complex, New Mexico in preparation for deployment operations.
|Date Taken:
|12.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.25.2023 14:03
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|909179
|VIRIN:
|231224-A-PI656-8176
|Filename:
|DOD_110061105
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|MCGREGOR RANGE, NM, US
|Hometown:
|LOUISVILLE, KY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Maj. Tina Strobl wishes happy holidays to friend and family back home, by SGT Raquel Birk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
