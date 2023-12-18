Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Holiday Greetings from Task Force Spartan 40th Infantry Division

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KUWAIT

    12.23.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Lani Pascual 

    Task Force Spartan

    From Kuwait to Jordan, Task Force Spartan 40th Infantry Division Soldiers, including Brig. Gen. Marlena DeCelle, Deputy Commanding General - Sustainment, wish friends and families happy holidays December 2023. 40th ID, from Los Alamitos, Calif., is deployed in support of Operation Spartan Shield.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.23.2023
    Date Posted: 12.25.2023 02:02
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 909174
    VIRIN: 231224-Z-GJ033-2001
    Filename: DOD_110060999
    Length: 00:02:09
    Location: KW

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Holiday Greetings from Task Force Spartan 40th Infantry Division, by SSG Lani Pascual, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    soldier
    Task Force Spartan
    deployed
    greetings
    Holiday
    40th Infantry Division

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT