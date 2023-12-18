Holiday Greetings from Task Force Spartan 40th Infantry Division

From Kuwait to Jordan, Task Force Spartan 40th Infantry Division Soldiers, including Brig. Gen. Marlena DeCelle, Deputy Commanding General - Sustainment, wish friends and families happy holidays December 2023. 40th ID, from Los Alamitos, Calif., is deployed in support of Operation Spartan Shield.
|12.23.2023
|12.25.2023 02:02
|Greetings
|909174
|231224-Z-GJ033-2001
|DOD_110060999
|00:02:09
|KW
