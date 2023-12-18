Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NETCOM Holiday Message 2023

    FORT HUACHUCA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    12.24.2023

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Kelvin Ringold 

    U.S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command

    The U.S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command's command team shares holiday greetings the Soldiers, civilians and families throughout the command.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.24.2023
    Date Posted: 12.24.2023 21:42
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 909172
    VIRIN: 231224-A-HT688-1368
    Filename: DOD_110060959
    Length: 00:01:58
    Location: FORT HUACHUCA, AZ, US
    Hometown: SIERRA VISTA, AZ, US

    TAGS

    Holiday Season
    Happy Holiday
    NETCOM

