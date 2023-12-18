NORAD Tracks Santa

Defending North America is our #1 priority. NORAD monitors and defends North American airspace 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. On December 24th, we have one additional mission, to track the safe flight and passage of one very special aviator as he makes his trip around the globe. This extra mission each holiday season allows us to educate millions of people around the world about NORAD and about the work we do to ensure the defense of Canada and the United States. This is our 68th year tracking Santa. It’s a mission of holiday cheer and goodwill. It’s a tradition the NORAD team is proud to continue each year
|12.24.2023
|12.24.2023 14:38
|B-Roll
|909156
|231224-F-FD161-1001
|DOD_110060841
|00:10:37
|PETERSON SFB, CO, US
|2
|2
