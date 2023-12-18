NORAD Tracks Santa

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/909156" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Defending North America is our #1 priority. NORAD monitors and defends North American airspace 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. On December 24th, we have one additional mission, to track the safe flight and passage of one very special aviator as he makes his trip around the globe. This extra mission each holiday season allows us to educate millions of people around the world about NORAD and about the work we do to ensure the defense of Canada and the United States. This is our 68th year tracking Santa. It’s a mission of holiday cheer and goodwill. It’s a tradition the NORAD team is proud to continue each year