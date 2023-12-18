Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NORAD Tracks Santa

    PETERSON SFB, CO, UNITED STATES

    12.24.2023

    Video by Master Sgt. Benjamin Wiseman 

    NORAD Tracks Santa

    Defending North America is our #1 priority. NORAD monitors and defends North American airspace 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. On December 24th, we have one additional mission, to track the safe flight and passage of one very special aviator as he makes his trip around the globe. This extra mission each holiday season allows us to educate millions of people around the world about NORAD and about the work we do to ensure the defense of Canada and the United States. This is our 68th year tracking Santa. It’s a mission of holiday cheer and goodwill. It’s a tradition the NORAD team is proud to continue each year

    Date Taken: 12.24.2023
    Date Posted: 12.24.2023 14:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 909156
    VIRIN: 231224-F-FD161-1001
    Filename: DOD_110060841
    Length: 00:10:37
    Location: PETERSON SFB, CO, US

    NORAD
    NORAD Tracks Santa
    Norad Tracks Santa Operations Center
    NORAD & USNORTHCOM

