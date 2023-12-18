U.S. Army Recruiters assigned to Able Company, Recruiting and Retention Battalion, New Jersey Army National Guard, celebrate their success as the top team in the Recruiting and Retention Battalion for fiscal year 2023, Dec. 9, 2023.
Achieving success in a given mission is commendable but rising above challenges to become the Top Producing Team in the entire Battalion while securing two top station awards, Rookie of the Year, and a nomination for the Director's 54, is undeniably an exceptional accomplishment. (U.S. Army National video by Spc. Seth Cohen)
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.24.2023 11:43
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|909145
|VIRIN:
|231018-Z-AA072-1005
|Filename:
|DOD_110060793
|Length:
|00:01:53
|Location:
|NEWARK, NJ, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Top Team Video for New Jersey Army National Guard Recruiting and Retention Battalion, by SPC Seth Cohen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
