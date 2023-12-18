Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Top Team Video for New Jersey Army National Guard Recruiting and Retention Battalion

    NEWARK, NJ, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2023

    Video by Spc. Seth Cohen 

    444th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Recruiters assigned to Able Company, Recruiting and Retention Battalion, New Jersey Army National Guard, celebrate their success as the top team in the Recruiting and Retention Battalion for fiscal year 2023, Dec. 9, 2023.
    Achieving success in a given mission is commendable but rising above challenges to become the Top Producing Team in the entire Battalion while securing two top station awards, Rookie of the Year, and a nomination for the Director's 54, is undeniably an exceptional accomplishment. (U.S. Army National video by Spc. Seth Cohen)

    Date Taken: 12.12.2023
    Date Posted: 12.24.2023 11:43
    Category: Interviews
    Location: NEWARK, NJ, US

