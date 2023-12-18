Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sergeant First Class Damian Director 54 Nomination Video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NEWARK, NJ, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2023

    Video by Spc. Seth Cohen 

    444th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Sergeant 1st Class Rembrandt Damian, Able Company, Recruiting and Retention Battalion, New Jersey Army National Guard interviews at Newark Recruiting Station, Newark, New Jersey, Dec. 8, 2023. SFC Damian's nomination for the Director 54 award is a culmination of nearly 7 years of dedication to the mission of the New Jersey Army National Guard Recruiting and Retention Battalion. (U.S. Army National Guard Video by Spc. Seth Cohen)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.08.2023
    Date Posted: 12.24.2023 11:42
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 909144
    VIRIN: 231018-Z-AA072-1006
    Filename: DOD_110060792
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: NEWARK, NJ, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sergeant First Class Damian Director 54 Nomination Video, by SPC Seth Cohen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    community service
    Motivation
    Success
    Recruiter
    Top Recruiter
    director 54 award

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT