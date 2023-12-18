U.S. Army Sergeant 1st Class Rembrandt Damian, Able Company, Recruiting and Retention Battalion, New Jersey Army National Guard interviews at Newark Recruiting Station, Newark, New Jersey, Dec. 8, 2023. SFC Damian's nomination for the Director 54 award is a culmination of nearly 7 years of dedication to the mission of the New Jersey Army National Guard Recruiting and Retention Battalion. (U.S. Army National Guard Video by Spc. Seth Cohen)
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.24.2023 11:42
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|909144
|VIRIN:
|231018-Z-AA072-1006
|Filename:
|DOD_110060792
|Length:
|00:01:21
|Location:
|NEWARK, NJ, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Sergeant First Class Damian Director 54 Nomination Video, by SPC Seth Cohen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
