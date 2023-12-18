New Jersey National Guard Recruiting and Retention Battalion Qualifies Weapons

U.S. Army Recruiters assigned to Able Company, Recruiting and Retention Battalion, New Jersey Army National Guard, with Baker Company, Recruiting and Retention BN, NJARNG, conducts weapons qualifications at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Oct. 18, 2023. In the United States Army, soldiers are typically required to qualify their weapon systems at least once a year. This qualification process ensures that soldiers are proficient and capable of using their assigned weapon effectively (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Seth Cohen)
|10.08.2023
|12.24.2023 11:42
|Interviews
|909143
|231018-Z-AA072-1001
|DOD_110060791
|00:01:12
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US
|1
|1
