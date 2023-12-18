New Jersey National Guard Recruiting and Retention Battalion Qualifies Weapons

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/909143" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Recruiters assigned to Able Company, Recruiting and Retention Battalion, New Jersey Army National Guard, with Baker Company, Recruiting and Retention BN, NJARNG, conducts weapons qualifications at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Oct. 18, 2023. In the United States Army, soldiers are typically required to qualify their weapon systems at least once a year. This qualification process ensures that soldiers are proficient and capable of using their assigned weapon effectively (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Seth Cohen)