    New Jersey National Guard Recruiting and Retention Battalion Qualifies Weapons

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2023

    Video by Spc. Seth Cohen 

    444th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Recruiters assigned to Able Company, Recruiting and Retention Battalion, New Jersey Army National Guard, with Baker Company, Recruiting and Retention BN, NJARNG, conducts weapons qualifications at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Oct. 18, 2023. In the United States Army, soldiers are typically required to qualify their weapon systems at least once a year. This qualification process ensures that soldiers are proficient and capable of using their assigned weapon effectively (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Seth Cohen)

    Date Taken: 10.08.2023
    Date Posted: 12.24.2023 11:42
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 909143
    VIRIN: 231018-Z-AA072-1001
    Filename: DOD_110060791
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New Jersey National Guard Recruiting and Retention Battalion Qualifies Weapons, by SPC Seth Cohen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Range
    m4
    Weapons qualification
    Rifle
    Readiness
    Training

