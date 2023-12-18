Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2023 NORAD Tracks Santa – LTG Roper of NORAD Tracks Santa - KCRG-TV (ABC)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CO, UNITED STATES

    12.24.2023

    Courtesy Video

    NORAD Tracks Santa

    LTG Roper of NORAD Tracks Santa, talks KCRG-TV (ABC) about the 2023 NORAD Tracks Santa event.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.24.2023
    Date Posted: 12.24.2023 09:53
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 909136
    Filename: DOD_110060768
    Length: 00:05:18
    Location: CO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2023 NORAD Tracks Santa – LTG Roper of NORAD Tracks Santa - KCRG-TV (ABC), must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NORAD Tracks Santa

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT