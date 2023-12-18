Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2023 NORAD Tracks Santa – LTG Roper of NORAD Tracks Santa - WeatherNation

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    12.24.2023

    Courtesy Video

    NORAD Tracks Santa

    LTG Roper of NORAD Tracks Santa, talks WeatherNation about the 2023 NORAD Tracks Santa event.

    Date Taken: 12.24.2023
    Date Posted: 12.24.2023 10:23
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 909131
    Filename: DOD_110060752
    Length: 00:03:31
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US

    NORAD Tracks Santa

