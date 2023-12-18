Tis the Season! Iron Soldiers Deliver Toys and Cheer in Poland

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Lt. Col. Mcferrin McDonald, commander of the 47th Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, leads the battalions annual event “Pioneer Rush” having soldiers perform a ruck and distribute gifts to pivotal locations across the community including the local children's hospital and orphanage in Drawsko Pomorskie, Poland on December 19, 2023. The coined Pioneer Rush is a heartwarming initiative where soldiers carry toys in their rucksacks and distribute them to children and families, further embedding them with local communities. (Video by U.S. Army Spc. Trevares Johnson)