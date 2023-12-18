Tis the Season! Iron Soldiers Deliver Toys and Cheer in Poland

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Mcferrin McDonald, commander of the 47th Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, leads the battalions annual event “Pioneer Rush” having soldiers perform a ruck and distribute gifts to pivotal locations across the community including the local children's hospital and orphanage in Drawsko Pomorskie, Poland on December 19, 2023. The coined Pioneer Rush is a heartwarming initiative where soldiers carry toys in their rucksacks and distribute them to children and families, further embedding them with local communities. (Video by U.S. Army Spc. Trevares Johnson)
|12.19.2023
|12.24.2023 09:18
|B-Roll
|909130
|231219-A-AJ772-8164
|DOD_110060734
|00:03:22
|DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, PL
|FORT BLISS, TX, US
|1
|1
