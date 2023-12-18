Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tis the Season! Iron Soldiers Deliver Toys and Cheer in Poland

    DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, POLAND

    12.19.2023

    Video by Spc. Trevares Johnson 

    2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Mcferrin McDonald, commander of the 47th Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, leads the battalions annual event “Pioneer Rush” having soldiers perform a ruck and distribute gifts to pivotal locations across the community including the local children's hospital and orphanage in Drawsko Pomorskie, Poland on December 19, 2023. The coined Pioneer Rush is a heartwarming initiative where soldiers carry toys in their rucksacks and distribute them to children and families, further embedding them with local communities. (Video by U.S. Army Spc. Trevares Johnson)

    3rd Infantry Division
    Holiday Season
    1st Armored Division
    EUCOM
    Stronger Together
    Rock of the Marne

