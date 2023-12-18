Command team of the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, U.S. Army Col. Dwight D. Domengeaux and Command Sgt. Maj. Jesus Pena, wish soldiers across the brigade a happy holidays as soldiers dawn holiday attire in the Drawsko Combat Training Center, Poland on December 22, 2023. The 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division is currently forward deployed in support of Operation European Deter, Assure and Reinforce. (Video by U.S. Army Spc. Trevares Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|12.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.24.2023 09:20
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|909128
|VIRIN:
|231222-A-AJ772-2476
|Filename:
|DOD_110060725
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, PL
|Hometown:
|FORT BLISS, TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2ABCT 1AD Command Team Holiday Shoutout, by SPC Trevares Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT