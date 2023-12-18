Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2ABCT 1AD Command Team Holiday Shoutout

    DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, POLAND

    12.22.2023

    Video by Spc. Trevares Johnson 

    2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division

    Command team of the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, U.S. Army Col. Dwight D. Domengeaux and Command Sgt. Maj. Jesus Pena, wish soldiers across the brigade a happy holidays as soldiers dawn holiday attire in the Drawsko Combat Training Center, Poland on December 22, 2023. The 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division is currently forward deployed in support of Operation European Deter, Assure and Reinforce. (Video by U.S. Army Spc. Trevares Johnson)

    Date Taken: 12.22.2023
    Date Posted: 12.24.2023 09:20
    Category: Greetings
    3rd Infantry Division
    Holiday Season
    1st Armored Division
    EUCOM
    Stronger Together
    Rock of the Marne

