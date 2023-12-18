2ABCT 1AD Command Team Holiday Shoutout

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/909128" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Command team of the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, U.S. Army Col. Dwight D. Domengeaux and Command Sgt. Maj. Jesus Pena, wish soldiers across the brigade a happy holidays as soldiers dawn holiday attire in the Drawsko Combat Training Center, Poland on December 22, 2023. The 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division is currently forward deployed in support of Operation European Deter, Assure and Reinforce. (Video by U.S. Army Spc. Trevares Johnson)