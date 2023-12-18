Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Spc. Dashawn Fleming Shares a Holiday Shout Out

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.22.2023

    Video by Sgt. Raquel Birk 

    5th Armored Brigade

    Spc. Dashawn Fleming, motor transportation operator with 203rd Forward Support Company, 1st Battalion, 623rd Field Artillery Regiment, 138th Field Artillery Regiment, Kentucky National Guard, wishes his family and friends back home at Louisville, Kentucky Happy Holidays and gives a shout out to L1C4 Louisville Cardinals while training at McGregor Training Complex, New Mexico for future deployment operations with observer, coach/trainers of 2nd Battalion, 362nd Field Artillery, 5th Armored Brigade and 188th Infantry Brigade.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.22.2023
    Date Posted: 12.23.2023 23:27
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 909116
    VIRIN: 231222-A-PI656-7287
    Filename: DOD_110060631
    Length: 00:00:22
    Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US
    Hometown: LOUISVILLE, KY, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spc. Dashawn Fleming Shares a Holiday Shout Out, by SGT Raquel Birk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Holiday Season

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT