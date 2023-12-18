Spc. Dashawn Fleming Shares a Holiday Shout Out

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Spc. Dashawn Fleming, motor transportation operator with 203rd Forward Support Company, 1st Battalion, 623rd Field Artillery Regiment, 138th Field Artillery Regiment, Kentucky National Guard, wishes his family and friends back home at Louisville, Kentucky Happy Holidays and gives a shout out to L1C4 Louisville Cardinals while training at McGregor Training Complex, New Mexico for future deployment operations with observer, coach/trainers of 2nd Battalion, 362nd Field Artillery, 5th Armored Brigade and 188th Infantry Brigade.