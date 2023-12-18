Spc. Dashawn Fleming, motor transportation operator with 203rd Forward Support Company, 1st Battalion, 623rd Field Artillery Regiment, 138th Field Artillery Regiment, Kentucky National Guard, wishes his family and friends back home at Louisville, Kentucky Happy Holidays and gives a shout out to L1C4 Louisville Cardinals while training at McGregor Training Complex, New Mexico for future deployment operations with observer, coach/trainers of 2nd Battalion, 362nd Field Artillery, 5th Armored Brigade and 188th Infantry Brigade.
|Date Taken:
|12.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2023 23:27
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|909116
|VIRIN:
|231222-A-PI656-7287
|Filename:
|DOD_110060631
|Length:
|00:00:22
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TX, US
|Hometown:
|LOUISVILLE, KY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Spc. Dashawn Fleming Shares a Holiday Shout Out, by SGT Raquel Birk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
