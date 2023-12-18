Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hawaii Wildfire Recovery Holiday Greeting – U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Command Chaplain Col. Geoff Bailey

    KIHEI, HI, UNITED STATES

    12.23.2023

    Video by Brigida Sanchez 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District

    A holiday greeting from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Command Chaplain Col. Geoff Bailey who is supporting the Hawaii Wildfire Recovery Mission in Maui.

    Date Taken: 12.23.2023
    Date Posted: 12.23.2023 14:49
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 909115
    VIRIN: 231223-A-AZ289-5628
    Filename: DOD_110060569
    Length: 00:00:47
    Location: KIHEI, HI, US
    Hometown: KIHEI, HI, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    TAGS

    USACE
    Holiday Season
    Holiday Greeting
    Hawaiiwildfire

