The decades change, but the Ranger Spirit remains unyielding. For every step taken, a legacy is forged, and a nation is defended. To our Rangers, past and present, this Veterans Day, we honor your journey. Rangers Lead The Way.
|Date Taken:
|11.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2023 12:19
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|909114
|VIRIN:
|231109-A-YY556-1001
|PIN:
|231109
|Filename:
|DOD_110060547
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|FT. MOORE, GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Veterans Day Tribute, by SGT David Soflin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT