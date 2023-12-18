Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Veterans Day Tribute

    FT. MOORE, GA, UNITED STATES

    11.09.2023

    Video by Sgt. David Soflin 

    The 75th Ranger Regiment

    The decades change, but the Ranger Spirit remains unyielding. For every step taken, a legacy is forged, and a nation is defended. To our Rangers, past and present, this Veterans Day, we honor your journey. Rangers Lead The Way.

    Date Taken: 11.09.2023
    Date Posted: 12.23.2023 12:19
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 909114
    VIRIN: 231109-A-YY556-1001
    PIN: 231109
    Filename: DOD_110060547
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: FT. MOORE, GA, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Veterans Day Tribute, by SGT David Soflin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Rangers

