Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pacific Partnership 2024-1: Pohnpei Mission Overview

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MICRONESIA, FEDERATED STATES OF

    12.21.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Jacob Allison 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    Video showing the Pacific Partnership 2024-1 Pohnpei mission stop.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.21.2023
    Date Posted: 12.23.2023 08:33
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 909112
    VIRIN: 231221-N-BT947-5090
    Filename: DOD_110060493
    Length: 00:02:08
    Location: FM

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Partnership 2024-1: Pohnpei Mission Overview, by PO1 Jacob Allison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    pacific partnership

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT