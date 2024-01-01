Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Partnership 2024-1: Palau Opening Ceremony

    PALAU

    12.22.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacob Woitzel 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    A video package illustrating Pacific Partnership 2024-1's opening ceremony in Palau.

    Date Taken: 12.22.2023
    Date Posted: 12.23.2023 03:39
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 909109
    VIRIN: 231223-N-AU520-1001
    Filename: DOD_110060456
    Length: 00:00:48
    Location: PW

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    TAGS

    Pacific Partnership 2024, Pacific Partnership, Pacific Partnership 2024-1, PP24, Palau

