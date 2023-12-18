Operation Salerno Mungadai 2023

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Field grade officers from the 1st Battalion 141st Infantry Regiment describe the tasks and trials that the soldiers from their unit accomplished during the event called Salerno Mungadai, a major field-training exercise including a tactical insertion, land navigation, reaction to fire, and urban assault on Camp Swift, TX, April 20, 2023. This video production highlights the infantry officers as they test their leadership qualities and train as a team to accomplish several objectives in the dynamic, fast-paced combat environment they are trained to excel in. (Texas National Guard video produced by SPC Steven Day)