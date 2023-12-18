Field grade officers from the 1st Battalion 141st Infantry Regiment describe the tasks and trials that the soldiers from their unit accomplished during the event called Salerno Mungadai, a major field-training exercise including a tactical insertion, land navigation, reaction to fire, and urban assault on Camp Swift, TX, April 20, 2023. This video production highlights the infantry officers as they test their leadership qualities and train as a team to accomplish several objectives in the dynamic, fast-paced combat environment they are trained to excel in. (Texas National Guard video produced by SPC Steven Day)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2023 23:32
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|909105
|VIRIN:
|230428-Z-WV576-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110060416
|Length:
|00:05:58
|Location:
|TX, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Operation Salerno Mungadai 2023, by PV2 Steven Day, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Infantry Tactics
