    Operation Salerno Mungadai 2023

    TX, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2023

    Video by Pvt. Steven Day 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Field grade officers from the 1st Battalion 141st Infantry Regiment describe the tasks and trials that the soldiers from their unit accomplished during the event called Salerno Mungadai, a major field-training exercise including a tactical insertion, land navigation, reaction to fire, and urban assault on Camp Swift, TX, April 20, 2023. This video production highlights the infantry officers as they test their leadership qualities and train as a team to accomplish several objectives in the dynamic, fast-paced combat environment they are trained to excel in. (Texas National Guard video produced by SPC Steven Day)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2023
    Date Posted: 12.22.2023 23:32
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 909105
    VIRIN: 230428-Z-WV576-1001
    Filename: DOD_110060416
    Length: 00:05:58
    Location: TX, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Salerno Mungadai 2023, by PV2 Steven Day, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Infantry Tactics

    TAGS

    Camp Swift
    100th MPAD
    Field Grade Officer
    Infantry Assault
    tactical assault
    1-141 Infantry Regiment

