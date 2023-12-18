Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Red Devils train with JASDF at Nyutabaru

    SHINTOMI, MIYAZAKI, JAPAN

    12.20.2023

    Video by Sgt. Jose Angeles 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 232 participated in the Nyutabaru Aviation Training Relocation (ATR) at Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) Nyutabaru Air Base, Japan, Dec. 7 to Dec. 21, 2023. The ATR program allows U.S. aviation units in the Indo-Pacific, such as VMFA-232 and Marine Aircraft Group (MAG) 12, to train away from their home station to reduce local noise impacts while increasing operational readiness and interoperability. During this year’s ATR program at Nyutabaru Air Base, MAG-12 forces trained alongside the JASDF’s 305th Tactical Fighter Squadron to build upon each other’s tactics and reinforce their combined operational readiness through safe and realistic training. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Jose Angeles)

    Date Taken: 12.20.2023
    Date Posted: 12.22.2023 21:05
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 909101
    VIRIN: 231223-M-RM278-1001
    Filename: DOD_110060327
    Length: 00:01:37
    Location: SHINTOMI, MIYAZAKI, JP

    TAGS

    USMCNews
    USMCNews, NATR23, 1STMAW, MAG12, VMFA-232, JASDF

