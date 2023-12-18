Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Alaska Marines deliver toys in the villages of the Northwest Arctic Borough

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AK, UNITED STATES

    12.21.2023

    Video by Cpl. Trystan Taft 

    Marine Forces Reserve (MARFORRES)

    U.S. Marines with Detachment Delta, 4th Law Enforcement Battalion, Marine Forces Reserve, deliver toys to children in 12 villages throughout the remote Northwest Arctic Borough, Alaska, Dec. 17, 2023. Despite significant logistical challenges, the Alaska Marines, based out of Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, traveled hundreds of miles on snowmobiles to deliver toys to eagerly awaiting children. In total, more than 30,000 toys were collected, sorted and shipped throughout the state. More than 14,000 of those toys were distributed to remote areas of the state, such as the Northwest Arctic Borough. The Toys for Tots mission is a testament to the Marine Corps spirit in the last frontier, bolstering community relations while enhancing the Marines ability to operate in the Arctic. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Trystan Taft)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.21.2023
    Date Posted: 12.22.2023 17:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 909094
    VIRIN: 231221-M-FJ130-1002
    Filename: DOD_110060190
    Length: 00:18:01
    Location: AK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alaska Marines deliver toys in the villages of the Northwest Arctic Borough, by Cpl Trystan Taft, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Toys for tots
    marforres
    Arctic Circle
    Marine Forces Reserve
    Alaska Marines

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT