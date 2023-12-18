U.S. Marines with Detachment Delta, 4th Law Enforcement Battalion, Marine Forces Reserve, deliver toys to children in 12 villages throughout the remote Northwest Arctic Borough, Alaska, Dec. 17, 2023. Despite significant logistical challenges, the Alaska Marines, based out of Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, traveled hundreds of miles on snowmobiles to deliver toys to eagerly awaiting children. In total, more than 30,000 toys were collected, sorted and shipped throughout the state. More than 14,000 of those toys were distributed to remote areas of the state, such as the Northwest Arctic Borough. The Toys for Tots mission is a testament to the Marine Corps spirit in the last frontier, bolstering community relations while enhancing the Marines ability to operate in the Arctic. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Trystan Taft)
|Date Taken:
|12.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2023 17:53
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|909094
|VIRIN:
|231221-M-FJ130-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110060190
|Length:
|00:18:01
|Location:
|AK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Alaska Marines deliver toys in the villages of the Northwest Arctic Borough, by Cpl Trystan Taft, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
