U.S. Army Pacific New Year's video countdown with the help of our subordinate units.
5) U.S. Army Japan
4) 2nd Infantry Division
3) 11th Airborne Division
2) 8th Theater Sustainment Command
1) 25th Infantry Division
|Date Taken:
|12.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2023 17:07
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|909092
|VIRIN:
|231222-A-GS967-9180
|Filename:
|DOD_110060188
|Length:
|00:00:20
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, US Army Pacific New Years Countdown Video, by SGT Perla Alfaro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
