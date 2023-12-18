Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    US Army Pacific New Years Countdown Video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    12.22.2023

    Video by Sgt. Perla Alfaro 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Army Pacific New Year's video countdown with the help of our subordinate units.
    5) U.S. Army Japan
    4) 2nd Infantry Division
    3) 11th Airborne Division
    2) 8th Theater Sustainment Command
    1) 25th Infantry Division

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.22.2023
    Date Posted: 12.22.2023 17:07
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 909092
    VIRIN: 231222-A-GS967-9180
    Filename: DOD_110060188
    Length: 00:00:20
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Army Pacific New Years Countdown Video, by SGT Perla Alfaro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    2ID
    11AD
    USARJ
    25ID
    8tsc
    U.S. Army

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT