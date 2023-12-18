Alaska Marines deliver toys in the villages of the Northwest Arctic Borough

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Detachment Delta, 4th Law Enforcement Battalion, Marine Forces Reserve, deliver toys to children in 12 villages throughout the remote Northwest Arctic Borough, Alaska, Dec. 17, 2023. The Alaska Marines delivered over 14,000 toys across the state for the local children. The Toys for Tots mission is a testament to the Marine Corps spirit in the last frontier, bolstering community relations while enhancing the Marines ability to operate in the Arctic. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Trystan Taft)



