    Alaska Marines deliver toys in the villages of the Northwest Arctic Borough

    AR, UNITED STATES

    12.21.2023

    Video by Cpl. Trystan Taft 

    Marine Forces Reserve (MARFORRES)

    U.S. Marines with Detachment Delta, 4th Law Enforcement Battalion, Marine Forces Reserve, deliver toys to children in 12 villages throughout the remote Northwest Arctic Borough, Alaska, Dec. 17, 2023. The Alaska Marines delivered over 14,000 toys across the state for the local children. The Toys for Tots mission is a testament to the Marine Corps spirit in the last frontier, bolstering community relations while enhancing the Marines ability to operate in the Arctic. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Trystan Taft)

    The music within the following video production is copyright material used under license with Adobe Stock contract dated 1 Dec 2023.

    Date Taken: 12.21.2023
    Date Posted: 12.22.2023 17:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 909090
    VIRIN: 231221-M-FJ130-1001
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_110060173
    Length: 00:03:12
    Location: AR, US

    alaska
    toys for tots
    marforres
    arctic circle
    Marine Forces Reserve
    Alaska Marines

