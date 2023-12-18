ARA | Johnnie Ross (30 sec)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Army Reserve Ambassador Johnnie Ross talks about why he chose to become an Army Reserve Ambassador, and how that allows him to help the Reserve Soldiers of today.



Army Reserve Ambassadors like Johnnie Ross can speak to employers which allows them to understand from a new point of view what their Reserve Soldiers do while away for training.



For more information, visit: https://www.usar.army.mil/AmbassadorProgram