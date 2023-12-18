Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ARA | Johnnie Ross (30 Sec Vertical)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    12.22.2023

    Video by Spc. Colton Huston 

    Office of the Chief, Army Reserve

    Army Reserve Ambassador Johnnie Ross talks about why he chose to become an Army Reserve Ambassador, and how that allows him to help the Reserve Soldiers of today.

    Army Reserve Ambassadors like Johnnie Ross can speak to employers which allows them to understand from a new point of view what their Reserve Soldiers do while away for training.

    For more information, visit: https://www.usar.army.mil/AmbassadorProgram

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.22.2023
    Date Posted: 12.22.2023 17:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 909085
    VIRIN: 231222-A-MG717-1009
    PIN: 0613
    Filename: DOD_110060166
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ARA | Johnnie Ross (30 Sec Vertical), by SPC Colton Huston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Columbus

    TAGS

    army reserve
    Army Reserve Ambassador
    ara
    Johnnie Ross
    usarmarketing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT