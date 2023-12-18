Army Reserve Ambassador Johnnie Ross talks about why he chose to become an Army Reserve Ambassador, and how that allows him to help the Reserve Soldiers of today.
Army Reserve Ambassadors like Johnnie Ross can speak to employers which allows them to understand from a new point of view what their Reserve Soldiers do while away for training.
For more information, visit: https://www.usar.army.mil/AmbassadorProgram
This work, ARA | Johnnie Ross (30 Sec Vertical), by SPC Colton Huston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Columbus
