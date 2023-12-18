U.S. Army Pacific highlights another great year of accomplishments, with our allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific. We are looking forward to another great year in 2024.
|Date Taken:
|12.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2023 16:26
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|909081
|VIRIN:
|231222-A-YX677-2354
|Filename:
|DOD_110060084
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|FORT SHAFTER, HI, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, U.S. Army Pacific End of Year Video, by SPC Taylor Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
