Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Pacific End of Year Video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT SHAFTER, HI, UNITED STATES

    12.22.2023

    Video by Spc. Taylor Gray 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Army Pacific highlights another great year of accomplishments, with our allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific. We are looking forward to another great year in 2024.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.22.2023
    Date Posted: 12.22.2023 16:26
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 909081
    VIRIN: 231222-A-YX677-2354
    Filename: DOD_110060084
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: FORT SHAFTER, HI, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Pacific End of Year Video, by SPC Taylor Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DOD
    USARPAC
    11AD
    U.S. ARMY
    25ID
    ICORP

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT