Brigadier General Omar Randall is promoted to his current rank

U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Omar Randall, deputy commander of Marine Forces Reserve and Marine Forces South, is promoted to his current rank at Marine Corps Support Facility New Orleans, Dec. 22, 2023. Randall, a native of the Bronx, New York has served as the deputy commander of MARFORRES and MARFORSOUTH since May of 2023. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Kanoa Thomas)