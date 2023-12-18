Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Brigadier General Omar Randall is promoted to his current rank

    NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES

    12.22.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Kanoa Thomas 

    Marine Forces Reserve (MARFORRES)

    U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Omar Randall, deputy commander of Marine Forces Reserve and Marine Forces South, is promoted to his current rank at Marine Corps Support Facility New Orleans, Dec. 22, 2023. Randall, a native of the Bronx, New York has served as the deputy commander of MARFORRES and MARFORSOUTH since May of 2023. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Kanoa Thomas)

    Date Taken: 12.22.2023
    Date Posted: 12.22.2023 15:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 909078
    VIRIN: 231222-M-RY790-1001
    Filename: DOD_110060040
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US
    Hometown: BRONX, NY, US

    This work, Brigadier General Omar Randall is promoted to his current rank, by LCpl Kanoa Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ceremony
    promotion
    Marine Forces South
    Marine Forces Reserve

