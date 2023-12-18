U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Omar Randall, deputy commander of Marine Forces Reserve and Marine Forces South, is promoted to his current rank at Marine Corps Support Facility New Orleans, Dec. 22, 2023. Randall, a native of the Bronx, New York has served as the deputy commander of MARFORRES and MARFORSOUTH since May of 2023. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Kanoa Thomas)
|Date Taken:
|12.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2023 15:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|909078
|VIRIN:
|231222-M-RY790-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110060040
|Length:
|00:01:19
|Location:
|NEW ORLEANS, LA, US
|Hometown:
|BRONX, NY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Brigadier General Omar Randall is promoted to his current rank, by LCpl Kanoa Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT