UPDATE: Unified Command concludes Western Maui Wildfire Emergency Support Function #10 operations 

Aerial video showing the before and after of Lāhainā Harbor prior to and after the recovery and removal operations following the Maui Wildfires. The Unified Command, working with primary contractors and subcontractors, removed approximately 10,137 gallons of petroleum product, and 24,831 pounds of hazardous materials. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video)