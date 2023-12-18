Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UPDATE: Unified Command concludes Western Maui Wildfire Emergency Support Function #10 operations 

    MAUI, HI, UNITED STATES

    12.22.2023

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 14 Hawaii Pacific

    Aerial video showing the before and after of Lāhainā Harbor prior to and after the recovery and removal operations following the Maui Wildfires. The Unified Command, working with primary contractors and subcontractors, removed approximately 10,137 gallons of petroleum product, and 24,831 pounds of hazardous materials. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.22.2023
    Date Posted: 12.22.2023 14:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 909072
    VIRIN: 231222-G-G2014-1001
    Filename: DOD_110059975
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: MAUI, HI, US

    TAGS

    USCG
    Coast Guard
    Hawaii
    Maui
    Maui Wildfires

