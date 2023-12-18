Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rct. Demetrio Navarro Holiday Shout Out

    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.19.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Francisco Angel 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego   

    U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Demetrio Navarro with Echo Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, gives his family a holiday shout out at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Dec. 19, 2023. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Francisco Angel)

    Date Taken: 12.19.2023
    Date Posted: 12.22.2023 14:26
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 909059
    VIRIN: 231219-M-HE928-7246
    Filename: DOD_110059907
    Length: 00:00:17
    Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US
    Hometown: PHOENIX, AZ, US

    Holiday Season; Phoenix; Arizona; MCRD San Diego

