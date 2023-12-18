Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Happy holidays from the 911th Airlift Wing

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, UNITED STATES

    12.21.2023

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Lucas Weber 

    911th Airlift Wing

    Col. Bryan Bailey, 911th Airlift Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Dennis Jendrzejewski, 911th Airlift Wing command chief, send a holiday message to the Steel Airman of the 911th AW at Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, Dec. 21, 2023. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Lucas M. Weber)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.21.2023
    Date Posted: 12.22.2023 14:28
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 909044
    VIRIN: 231222-F-NX941-1001
    Filename: DOD_110059803
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US
    Hometown: PITTSBURGH, PA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Holiday Season
    #911AW #AFRC #SteelAirman #happyholidays

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT