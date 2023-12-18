Happy holidays from the 911th Airlift Wing

Col. Bryan Bailey, 911th Airlift Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Dennis Jendrzejewski, 911th Airlift Wing command chief, send a holiday message to the Steel Airman of the 911th AW at Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, Dec. 21, 2023. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Lucas M. Weber)
|Date Taken:
|12.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2023 14:28
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|909044
|VIRIN:
|231222-F-NX941-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110059803
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US
|Hometown:
|PITTSBURGH, PA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT