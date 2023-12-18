Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hawaii Wildfire Recovery Holiday Greeting – Nancy Taylor

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    12.21.2023

    Video by Brigida Sanchez 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District

    A holiday greeting from U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nancy Taylor from USACE Jacksonville District who is supporting the Hawaii Wildfire Recovery Mission in Maui.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Holiday Season
    Holiday Greeting
    Hawaiiwildfire

