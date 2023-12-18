Space Force Vs. O-Course

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Space Force Guardians, complete the obstacle course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, California, Dec. 15, 2023. Members of the U.S. Space Force visited MCRD San Diego to familiarize their unit with the Marine Corps obstacle course and participate in a team building exercise. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Sarah M. Grawcock)