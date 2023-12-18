Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Space Force Vs. O-Course

    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Sarah Grawcock 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego   

    U.S. Space Force Guardians, complete the obstacle course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, California, Dec. 15, 2023. Members of the U.S. Space Force visited MCRD San Diego to familiarize their unit with the Marine Corps obstacle course and participate in a team building exercise. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Sarah M. Grawcock)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.15.2023
    Date Posted: 12.22.2023 11:26
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 909033
    VIRIN: 231221-M-JK941-1001
    Filename: DOD_110059599
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US

    This work, Space Force Vs. O-Course, by LCpl Sarah Grawcock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Guardians
    Marines
    MCRD San Diego
    O-Course
    Space Force
    USMCnews

