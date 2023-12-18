U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 3rd Battalion, 27th Field Artillery Regiment, 18th Field Artillery Brigade, 18th Airborne Corps, supporting 3rd Infantry Division fire an M142 High-Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) during a live-fire exercise near Camp Tapa in Estonia's Central Training Area, Dec. 22, 2023. The 3rd Infantry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO Allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Oscar Gollaz)
|Date Taken:
|12.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2023 11:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|909031
|VIRIN:
|231222-Z-AS463-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110059595
|Length:
|00:02:07
|Location:
|CENTRAL TRAINING AREA, EE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, B-Roll: HIMARS crews launch rockets during live-fire exercise in Estonia, by SSG Oscar Gollaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT