B-Roll: HIMARS crews launch rockets during live-fire exercise in Estonia

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 3rd Battalion, 27th Field Artillery Regiment, 18th Field Artillery Brigade, 18th Airborne Corps, supporting 3rd Infantry Division fire an M142 High-Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) during a live-fire exercise near Camp Tapa in Estonia's Central Training Area​, Dec. 22, 2023. The 3rd Infantry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO Allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Oscar Gollaz)