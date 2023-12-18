Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: HIMARS crews launch rockets during live-fire exercise in Estonia

    CENTRAL TRAINING AREA, ESTONIA

    12.22.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Oscar Gollaz 

    112th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 3rd Battalion, 27th Field Artillery Regiment, 18th Field Artillery Brigade, 18th Airborne Corps, supporting 3rd Infantry Division fire an M142 High-Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) during a live-fire exercise near Camp Tapa in Estonia's Central Training Area​, Dec. 22, 2023. The 3rd Infantry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO Allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Oscar Gollaz)

    Date Taken: 12.22.2023
    Date Posted: 12.22.2023 11:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 909031
    VIRIN: 231222-Z-AS463-1001
    Filename: DOD_110059595
    Length: 00:02:07
    Location: CENTRAL TRAINING AREA, EE

    3rd Infantry Division
    EUCOM
    XVIII ABN Corps
    Rock Of The Marne
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps

