The Air Force Security Forces Center hosted the Security Forces Tactics Review Board Dec. 11 – 15, 2023 at Joint Base San Antonio, Texas. This is part of the Defender Next initiative and aligns with Air Force operations community tactics development and evaluation processes. Defenders from all levels met to shape and improve security forces weapons and tactics procedures to ensure the Air Force is ready for the current and future fight. (U.S. Air Force video by Marcelo Joniaux)
|12.13.2023
|12.22.2023 10:27
|Package
|909022
|231213-F-GD062-1000
|DOD_110059450
|00:01:17
|JBSA-LACKLAND, TX, US
|1
|1
