video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/909022" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Air Force Security Forces Center hosted the Security Forces Tactics Review Board Dec. 11 – 15, 2023 at Joint Base San Antonio, Texas. This is part of the Defender Next initiative and aligns with Air Force operations community tactics development and evaluation processes. Defenders from all levels met to shape and improve security forces weapons and tactics procedures to ensure the Air Force is ready for the current and future fight. (U.S. Air Force video by Marcelo Joniaux)