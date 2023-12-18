Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Security Forces Tactics Review Board

    JBSA-LACKLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2023

    Video by Luke Allen and Marcelo Joniaux

    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center Public Affairs

    The Air Force Security Forces Center hosted the Security Forces Tactics Review Board Dec. 11 – 15, 2023 at Joint Base San Antonio, Texas. This is part of the Defender Next initiative and aligns with Air Force operations community tactics development and evaluation processes. Defenders from all levels met to shape and improve security forces weapons and tactics procedures to ensure the Air Force is ready for the current and future fight. (U.S. Air Force video by Marcelo Joniaux)

