    Alpha and Bravo Company BLT 1/8 Conduct Simulated Raids

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2023

    Video by Cpl. Victoria Hutt 

    24th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines with Alpha and Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/8, 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct simulated raids during Amphibious Squadron, MEU Integration (PMINT) on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Dec. 13, 2023. PMINT is the 24th MEU’s first opportunity in the pre-deployment training cycle to fully integrate with the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group. During PMINT, the Marines and Sailors are tested across required operational capabilities and projected operating environments through a variety of simulated and live events. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Victoria Hutt)

    Date Taken: 12.18.2023
    Date Posted: 12.22.2023 10:29
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 909014
    VIRIN: 231218-M-KK733-1001
    Filename: DOD_110059421
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US

    Raid
    24 MEU
    BLT 1/8
    Lejeune Mout

