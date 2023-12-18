Alpha and Bravo Company BLT 1/8 Conduct Simulated Raids

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/909014" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with Alpha and Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/8, 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct simulated raids during Amphibious Squadron, MEU Integration (PMINT) on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Dec. 13, 2023. PMINT is the 24th MEU’s first opportunity in the pre-deployment training cycle to fully integrate with the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group. During PMINT, the Marines and Sailors are tested across required operational capabilities and projected operating environments through a variety of simulated and live events. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Victoria Hutt)