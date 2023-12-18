Alpha and Bravo Company BLT 1/8 Conduct Simulated Raids

U.S. Marines with Alpha and Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/8, 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct simulated raids during Amphibious Squadron, MEU Integration (PMINT) on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Dec. 13, 2023. PMINT is the 24th MEU’s first opportunity in the pre-deployment training cycle to fully integrate with the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group. During PMINT, the Marines and Sailors are tested across required operational capabilities and projected operating environments through a variety of simulated and live events. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Victoria Hutt)
|Date Taken:
|12.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2023 10:29
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|909014
|VIRIN:
|231218-M-KK733-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110059421
|Length:
|00:01:20
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
