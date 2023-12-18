Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WINN ARMY COMMUNITY HOSPITAL V.S. NAVAL HOSPITAL BEAUFORT LOW COUNTRY BRAWL PSA 7

    SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2023

    Video by Gustave Rehnstrom 

    Winn Army Community Hospital

    Get ready for an epic showdown! The Army Black Knights, proudly representing the 3rd Infantry Division, are gearing up to face the Navy Midshipmen on Saturday, December 9, at 3 pm at Gillette Stadium, One Patriot Place, Foxborough, Massachusetts. But wait, there's more excitement in store! Before the big game, witness the clash between Win Army Community Hospital and Naval Hospital Beaufort in the 4th Annual Flag Football Competition at 11 a.m. on the same day at Memorial Stadium in Savannah, GA, It's gridiron glory, and every moment is a must-watch! The Low Country Brawl Flag Football Competition will be broadcast live at facebook.com/winncares at 11 a.m., Dec. 9.

    Date Taken: 12.06.2023
    Date Posted: 12.22.2023 09:51
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 909011
    VIRIN: 231206-O-TY372-7829
    Filename: DOD_110059321
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: SAVANNAH, GA, US

