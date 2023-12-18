WINN ARMY COMMUNITY HOSPITAL V.S. NAVAL HOSPITAL BEAUFORT LOW COUNTRY BRAWL PSA 7

Get ready for an epic showdown! The Army Black Knights, proudly representing the 3rd Infantry Division, are gearing up to face the Navy Midshipmen on Saturday, December 9, at 3 pm at Gillette Stadium, One Patriot Place, Foxborough, Massachusetts. But wait, there's more excitement in store! Before the big game, witness the clash between Win Army Community Hospital and Naval Hospital Beaufort in the 4th Annual Flag Football Competition at 11 a.m. on the same day at Memorial Stadium in Savannah, GA, It's gridiron glory, and every moment is a must-watch! The Low Country Brawl Flag Football Competition will be broadcast live at facebook.com/winncares at 11 a.m., Dec. 9.
